National Security Advisory Council to meet over Laikipia insecurity

The National Security Advisory Council (NSAC) will hold a meeting on Saturday morning to

review the security situation in Laikipia County.

Interior PS Dr. (Eng.) Karanja Kibicho said the Government will change tack in its approach

to insecurity in the county after various interventions it has deployed so far failed to restore

peace.

The PS described the recent killing of one person as the breaking point of the government’s

patience.

“The Cabinet Secretary issued an order, but we haven’t seen the desired response. We have

tried persuasion and diplomatic approaches in vain. The Regional Commissioner is on the

ground negotiating on our behalf, but nothing positive seems forthcoming. This is a matter

we are now taking very seriously,” he said.

The PS also questioned local leaders commitment to peace efforts in Laikipia and

neighboring counties.

He regretted that the area leaders have previously frustrated peace efforts and warned that the

Government will implement necessary decisions to be arrived at in Saturday’s meeting even

if they are unpopular with the political class.

Dr. Kibicho was speaking in Kirinyaga County after inspecting ongoing works at Wanguru

stadium which will host this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress made in expanding the dais, installation of an

irrigation system, and construction of terraces at the stadium ahead of the October 20th

celebrations.

Civil works are in high gear at the facility, and the National Celebrations Steering Committee is confident the venue will be ready in time for the event.

“Only a few people knew this stadium until recently when we begun undertaking these

construction works. Our goal is to make the day successful and leave Kirinyaga County with

a working stadium,” he said.

So far, the celebrations have been held in Nakuru, Machakos, Meru, Nyeri, Kakamega, Mombasa, Narok, and Kisii in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive that counties host two of the three national holidays on a rotational basis.

The move was also intended to enhance national integration and showcase the investment opportunities available at the counties to national and international attention.

The team of PSs had earlier inspected the rehabilitation of Kirinyaga County Headquarters where the County Commissioner’s official residence and a State Lodge will be located.