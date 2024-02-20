NSE appoints Frank Mwiti as new chief executive

The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has appointed Frank Mwiti as the new chief executive officer with effect from May 1, 2024.

Mwiti takes over from Geoffrey Odundo who has served in the position for a period of nine years and is expected to retire on March 1, 2024.

“The Board would like to extend its sincere appreciation to Mr Odundo for his dedicated service and stellar performance as the Chief Executive. Through his pioneering vision, he has transformed the NSE into a world class exchange anchored on a wide variety of globally accepted investment products and cutting-edge technology, including Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) Derivatives Market, Green Bonds, Ibuka Program and the Unquoted Securities Platform,” said NSE Board Chairman

“Mr Odundo has also been instrumental in commercializing the Exchange which is today a publicly listed company with ownership interests in the region. He has also championed the sustainability agenda in the capital markets, especially the issuance of the NSE Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Disclosures Guidance Manual,” he added.

Until Mwiti officially assumes office, David Wainaina who is the current Chief Operating Officer will serve as acting CEO with effect from March 2, 2024.