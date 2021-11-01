NSE begins trading EABL’s Kshs. 11B bond

The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has commenced trading of the East African Breweries Plc Kshs. 11 billion bond issue listed on Monday.

EABL targets to use funds from the Medium-Term Note to finance investments in expanding production, repay debts taken in the ordinary course of business refinance short-term borrowings and provide working capital.

EABL Group Managing Director Jane Karuku described the Note as the company’s most successful capital-raising issue and the reception as an expression of confidence in the company’s strategic vision.

“Although we at EABL have been in the capital markets before, this was a different time to ask for money – given the prevailing economic conditions, especially relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, because EABL has a clear strategic ambition, we considered that investors would believe our story, especially given that we have shaken off a very difficult period the pandemic hit our shores,” said Karuku.

EABL announced on that note was oversubscribed by 245% during the offer period between October 6-21, with a bulk of investors at 68% being corporate investors.

“The more encouraging aspect of this issue is that it was embraced by an impressive mix of individual and corporate investors. Individual and retail investors comprised 32% of applicants while institutional investors covered the rest,” added Karuku.

The transaction was arranged by Absa Bank Kenya Plc and Absa Securities, with Bowmans Kenya as the legal counsel and Image Registrars the registrar and paying agent.