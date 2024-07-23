NSE market activity shows improvement in Q2 of the year

Activity at the Nairobi Securities Exchange recorded mixed tidings in April, May and June 2024 with the equity turnover increasing while the bonds turnover dipped.

This is according to the latest Capital Markets Authority (CMA) Quarterly Statistical Bulletin for the 2nd Quarter of 2024 which indicates that equity turnover increased 48.9pc while the bonds turnover decreased by 29.4pc.

Activity at the Nairobi Securities Exchange posted mixed performance during the period between April and June this year when compared to the previous three months.

Equity turnover increased to Ksh 28.39 billion. However, the volume of shares traded decreased 0.65pc while the NSE All Share Index dipped 3.18pc to 109.49 points.

In the bond market, the bonds turnover declined from Ksh 458.2 billion during the first three months of this year to Ksh 323.61 billion during the quarter ending June 2024.

But when drawing quarter to quarter comparisons, all indexes at the Nairobi Securities Exchange grew.

The NSE All Share Index increased by 2.33pc to 109.49 points while equity turnover increased by 97.23pc to Ksh 28.39 billion.

In the bond market, the bonds turnover increased 119.54pc from Ksh 147.41 billion during the second quarter of 2023 to Ksh 323.61 billion in the second quarter of 2024.

The NSE market capitalization increased from Ksh 1.67 trillion as at end of June 2023 to Ksh 1.71 trillion as at the end of June 2024.