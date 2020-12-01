NSL kick off date set at December 12th  

Written By: Bernard Okumu
2

National Super League,NSL, governing council meeting in Nairobi on December 1st 2020 PIC:FKF MEDIA

 

The  National Super League governing council conducted a pre-season meeting ahead of the 2020/21 season set to kick off on December 12th 2020.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The meeting is the closest sign of the resumption of the league that however has to wait for the government clearance to resume.

 

Last week the government through the ministry of sports issued guidelines on the return to Sports protocol which still barred the return of second tier action while allowed the resumption of the KPL.

Also Read  Obiri opens season with win as AK Cross Country season begin

At the NSL meeting held at Kandanda House,Nairobi an array of topics were discussed including a review of the last season, however, the major burning issue raised by the club’s representatives in attendance was the date of the league resumption.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

After much deliberations, the league was postponed to kick off on December 12, 2020, to allow the clubs to handle necessary logistics that will come in handy as they prepare for the league kick-off.

Also Read  Delay in President's token has derailed Shabana preparations, Jared Nevaton reveals

 

Also Read  Lewis Hamilton to miss Sakhir GP after testing positive for coronavirus

The club representatives are content with the efforts put in place by the Federation to help curb the COVID 19 pandemic in football.

Mwatate United Fc ,Soy United Fc and Silibiwet Leons Fc will be making their debut in the NSL this season  after earning promotion from the third tier.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR