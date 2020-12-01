NSL kick off date set at December 12th  

The meeting is the closest sign of the resumption of the league that however has to wait for the government clearance to resume.

The National Super League governing council conducted a pre-season meeting ahead of the 2020/21 season set to kick off on December 12th 2020.

Last week the government through the ministry of sports issued guidelines on the return to Sports protocol which still barred the return of second tier action while allowed the resumption of the KPL.

At the NSL meeting held at Kandanda House,Nairobi an array of topics were discussed including a review of the last season, however, the major burning issue raised by the club’s representatives in attendance was the date of the league resumption.

After much deliberations, the league was postponed to kick off on December 12, 2020, to allow the clubs to handle necessary logistics that will come in handy as they prepare for the league kick-off.