NSL: Mathare pip Nairobi United to open four point lead

Mathare United FC head coach Leonard Odipo has said the club’s 2-0 win against Nairobi United is motivated by their quest to return to the Kenyan Premier League next season.

Mathare,2008 premier league champions were relegated last season after almost two decades in the top flight and currently enjoy a fine run in the league with the ‘Slum Boyz’ leading the line with 22points,4 ahead of second placed Kisumu All Stars.

“It was important for us to get the win since it keeps our momentum on our quest to return to KPl” remarked Leonard Odipo.

During the match goals from Timothy Otieno and Meshack Ochieno in either side of halftime earned Mathare the crucial three points.

“Very good goals from training ground and shows that the players are developing well”, added Odipo.

The defeat leaves newly promoted Nairobi United 9 points off the leaders pace and in 7th position.

“The league is a marathon and todays loss is part of the game and also draws is back to go and study what heppened and how to improve.The defence experienced some lapses and am sure we are going to improve in the next match”,noted Paul Okatwa,Nairobi United headcoach.

Nairobi United is set to face high flying Luanda Villa on Saturday while Mathare United will play Kajiado FC.

Two top finishers at the end of the season gain automatic promotion to top flight while the third placed team plays against the third bottom kpl side in a promotion-relegation play off.