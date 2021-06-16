NSL: Talanta Fc held,Kibera Black Stars edges out Nairobi Stima

Talanta Fc maintained a two point lead at the top of the National Super League standings after drawing 1-1 with MCF at Ruaraka Grounds.

Talanta tops the standings with 41 points,2 ahead of second placed Kenya Police who held hosts Kisumu Hot Stars to a 0-0 draw.

Shabana FC returned to winning ways with a 2-0 defeat of Silibiwet Leons to move to third position with 37 points.

Vihiga Bullets thrashed Coast Stima 5-0 to consolidate their top four position while 5th placed Kibera Black Stars registered a narrow 3-2 win against Nairobi Stima at Camp Toyoyo Grounds, Jericho Estate Nairobi.

Nairobi Stima took the lead through Fortune Omoto, Ronald Okello leveled for Black Stars with both teams heading into the breather with the scores tied at 1-1.

Nairobi Stima went ahead after resumption through Rooney Kola’s 49th minute strike. Kibera Blacks Stars pulled level shortly after through Daniel Odhiambo.

Blacks Stars took the lead for the first time in the game when Dennis Ochieng struck home a well worked cross in the 53rd minute.

Nairobi Stima who lurk in the danger zone intensified their effort to equalize but efforts by Peter Ambetsa went begging with the side losing their 11th match of the campaign to be ranked 17th on the 20 team standings with 26 points.

In another result Mount Kenya United kept alive their relegation battle after edging out Kisumu All Stars 4-3 in a closely fought encounter at Camp Toyoyo.

The win lifted Mount Kenya to 18th position, a play- off position while the loss dented Kisumu All Stars promotion ambitions. All Stars relegated last season dropped to 8th with 34 points,7 points off leaders pace.

NSL Results

Wednesday June 16th 2021

Fortune Sacco 2-1 Gusii FC

Soy United 0-0 Muranga Seal

Mwatate United 2-2 APS Bomet

Talanta 1-1 MCF FC

Coast Stima 0-5 Vihiga Bullets

Modern Coast Rangers 1-0 Migori Youth

Kisumu Hot Stars 0-0 Kenya Police

Nairobi Stima 2-3 Kibera Black Stars

Mt. Kenya United 4-3 Kisumu Allstars FC

Shabana 2-0 Silibwet

