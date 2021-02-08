NSL title race:Talanta Fc dislodge Police to regain pole position

Talanta Fc returned to the top of the National Super League Standings after edging out newly promoted side MCF 1-0 to regain the lead albeit on goal difference.

The win lifted Talanta FC to the pole on 19 points same as Police FC who dropped two points after holding hosts Kisumu Hot Stars to a 1-1 draw.

Fortune Sacco who have a game in hand is ranked fourth with 16 points while Kisumu All Stars kept alive their hopes of returning to the top tier after walloping former premier league side Mt Kenya United 5-2. Shabana FC shared the spoils with 11th placed Silibwet Leons Fc to remain 5th on 15 points.

Coast Stima, Modern Coast Rangers, Kisumu Hot Stars, Nairobi Stima and Kibera Black Stars are ranked in 6th-10th positions respectively.

Mount Kenya United who were relegated from the top tier in 2019 appear to be headed further down after picking only four points from nine opening rounds to lie at the bottom of the 20 team standing.

Muranga Seal and Soy United have collected four points and 8 points to be ranked in 19th and 18th positions respectively.

Top two finishers earn direct qualification for the top tier the following season while the third place side battles for promotion place with a third bottom finisher in top tier.

The league enters 10th round this Saturday with ten matches on card.

NSL FIXTURES:

Saturday, 13th February 2021

Kisumu Hot Stars FC vs Kibera Black Stars FC Moi Stadium, Kisumu

FC Talanta vs Migori Youth FC Ruaraka Grounds , Nairobi

Soy United FC vs APS Bomet FC Buhkungu Stadium, Kakamega

Mt. Kenya United FC vs MCF FC Camp Toyoyo ,Nairobi

Nairobi Stima FC vs Silibwet FC Camp Toyoyo, Nairobi

Fortune Sacco FC vs Vihiga Bullets FC Kianyaga Stadium, Kerugoya

Mwatate United FC vs Sony Sugar FC Wundanyi Stadium , Taita

Modern Coast Rangers FC vs Kisumu Allstars FC Serani Grounds, Mombasa

Coast Stima FC vs Murang’a Seal FC Mbaraki Grounds, Mombasa

Shabana FC vs Kenya Police FC Gusii Stadium, Kisii