NSL: Unbeaten Kenya Police aim for top spot, Vihiga Bullets await


MCF and Nairobi Stima players battle for the ball in a past NSL match.Kenya Police Fc is set to face Vihiga Bullets on January 27th 2021 at Ruaraka Grounds.

 

Kenya Police FC target  going  top of the National Super League, NSL, standings when they face Vihiga  Bullets in an NSL midweek match scheduled Wednesday, January 27th  at Ruaraka grounds.

A win for the disciplined forces side will take them  pole of the standing , a point above current leaders Fortune Sacco who lead on fourteen points.

Police unbeaten in six matches,  are ranked fifth with 12 points from three wins and three draws while Vihiga Bullets will be out to return to winning ways after losing 1-2 to Shabana in  their previous league fixture .

With the rest of the matches scheduled Saturday and Sunday, Poilice leadership could just last 72 hours ahead of the Saturday fixtures;

Leaders Fortune Sacco could return to the top of the standings if they get past newly promoted and seventh placed Silibiwet United on Saturday.

After the opening 7 rounds of the 2020/21 season Fortune Sacco is perched at the top of the standings while Talanta Fc and Coast Stima are ranked second and third all tied with  13 points respectively.

Former premier league side Mt. Kenya united face relegation and lie 18th   while debutants Mwatate United and Muranga Seal lie 19th and 20th respectively.

NSL Round 8 Fixtures

Wednesday ,January 27th 2021

Kenya Police Vs Vihiga Bullets-Ruaraka Grounds

Saturday, January 30th 2021

Soy United FC vs Kibera Black Stars FC    -Bukhungu Stadium,KAKAMEGA

Nairobi Stima FC vs Sony Sugar FC    -GEMS Cambridge ,NRB

Coast Stima FC vs MCF FC    Mbaraki Grounds,MOMBASA

Kisumu Hot Stars FC vs Migori Youth FC  Moi Stadium,  Kisumu

 

Sunday,31st  January 2021

Mwatate United vs Vihiga Bullets FC    Wundanyi Stadium- Taita

Mt. Kenya United FC vs Kenya Police FC    Camp Toyoyo- Nairobi

Shabana FC vs Murang’a Seal FC      Gusii Stadium-Kisii

Fortune Sacco FC vs Silibwet FC      Kianyaga Stadium – Kerugoya

FC Talanta vs Kisumu Allstars FC     Ruaraka Grounds -Nairobi

 

 

 

 

