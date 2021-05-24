NSL:Police labor to victory,tie at the top with Talanta

Kenya Police FC registered a hard fought 2-1 win against Nairobi Stima in a national super league,NSL, match at Camp Toyoyo, Nairobi.

Sammy Ndungu and John Njoroge scored a goal apiece for the victors .

The win catapulted Kenya Police to second position with 35 points, same as leaders Talanta FC who are ranked top with a superior goal difference.

Vihiga Bullets who saw off Fortune Sacco by a solitary goal occupy third position with 30 points while Kibera black Stars are 4th a point adrift.

MCF, Mwatate United and Fortune Sacco are ranked 5th-7th respectively. Former Kenyan Premier League side Kisumu All Stars who battled to a barren draw against Silibwet Leons are 8th on 25 points while Coast Stima and Shabana occupy 9th and 10th positions respectively.

Mt Kenya United who re-opened their account with 2 -1 win against Vihiga Bullets, their third win of the campaign are rock bottom on 16 points, while Soy United and Sony Sugar lie in 18th and 19th positions respectively.

