NTSA asks motor vehicle owners to collect new number plates

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) is asking motor vehicle owners who have received SMS notifications on the collection of reflective number plates to visit the centres they identified during application process.

The service update comes days after it adjusted its operating hours from 7.30 am to 6 pm on weekdays from the previous 8 am-5 pm schedule.

The changes announced by the Director General were prompted following of a directive by Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to clear backlog in printing of driving licences, logbooks and digital number plates within two weeks.

Speaking after he made an impromptu visit at NTSA offices in Nairobi, CS Murkomen said it was sad to note that over 50,000 driving licence applications, some dating back to September 2022, were yet to be processed.

“I have given NTSA two weeks to clear this backlog and notify Kenyans of their nearest collection points, and put in place the necessary mechanisms to speed up the turn around time for processing and issuance of DLs, logbooks and digital number plates,” said the Transport Cabinet Secretary.

He added: “It is disheartening to see Kenyans inconvenienced, suffer, and even lose job opportunities due to lack of driving licences caused by artificial delays in processing and issuance of Driving Licences.”

The CS promised to personally oversee the reforms to ensure the authority streamlines its service delivery to Kenyans.