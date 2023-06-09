NTSA Board chair, three others shown the door in fresh state appointments

President William Ruto has revoked the appointment of Aden Noor Ali as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

Noor was shown the door just four months after the head of state appointed him to the helm of the agency.

In a special gazette notice released Friday morning, the President announced he had settled on Dr. Manoj Shah to take up his position.

“IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred by section 6 (1) (a) of the National Transport and Safety Authority Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint— MANOJ SHAH (DR.) to be the chairperson of the Board of Directors of the National Transport and Safety Authority, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 9th June 2023,” the Gazette Notice read

The immediate former NTSA Board chair vied unsuccessfully for the Mandera gubernatorial position in the August 2022 elections.

Ali previously served as a member of the Transport Licensing Appeals Board.

And that was not the only change at the apex of the transport agency. In the notice, Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport Kipchumba Murkomen announced further changes revoking the appointments of Nimo Omar Haji, Charles Nyabuti, and Simon Kalekem to the Board.

In their place, the Transport CS has appointed Johnson Losilian, Paul Posho, and Lilian Nyabonyi Mogendi to be members of the Board of Directors of the National Transport and Safety Authority, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 9th June 2023.

The changes come amid concerns over the Board’s capacity to manage the transport sector. In fact, there have been calls for the board to be disbanded over issues such as the recent rise in the number of road accidents among others.

More to Follow……