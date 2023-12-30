NTSA calls on motorists to validate e-Citizen accounts

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has issued a directive following the shutdown of the Transport Integrated Management System (TIMS) portal which is currently unavailable to the public due to the ongoing migration and integration to the E-Citizen platform.

In a statement on their X handle, the NTSA has called on all motorists to validate their eCitizen accounts.

“The TIMS platform is currently unavailable to the public due to the ongoing migration and integration to enable access to all services using the E-Citizen single sign-on,” NTSA stated.

“In the meantime, we urge all our clients to validate their E-Citizen accounts (Personal and organizational)” they added.

TIMS portal was shut down yesterday (Friday) Friday, December 29, 2023 midnight to Monday, January 1, 2024 midnight.

From Tuesday, 2nd January 2024, only eCitizen login credentials (username and Password) shall be used to access NTSA services.