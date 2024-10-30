NTSA clears Kericho Travellers Sacco after one month suspension

Kericho Travellers Sacco has been cleared by NTSA after it was suspended for one month over non-compliance.

The Sacco chairman, Isaiah Rotich, said they have now fully complied and now back to business, calling on their drivers to follow traffic rules especially as the festive season nears.

Failure to meet the minimum number of required matatus was one of the reasons for the Sacco’s suspension.

James Ngetich, the Sacco’s inspector, lauded their customers for bearing with them during the time they were out of service.

Shadrack Yegon, a driver with the Sacco called on his colleagues to follow traffic rules and to avoid driving while drunk.