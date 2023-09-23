NTSA directed to clear backlog in two weeks

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has directed the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to clear all backlog in two weeks.

Speaking after he made an impromptu visit at NTSA offices in Nairobi, CS Murkomen said it was sad to note that over 50,000 Driving Licence applications, some dating back to September 2022, are yet to be processed.

“I have given NTSA two weeks to clear this backlog and notify Kenyans of their nearest collection points, and put in place the necessary mechanisms to speed up the turn around time for processing and issuance of DLs, logbooks and digital number plates,” said the Transport Cabinet Secretary.

He added: “It is disheartening to see Kenyans inconvenienced, suffer, and even lose job opportunities due to lack of driving licences caused by artificial delays in processing and issuance of Driving Licences.”

He promised to mount a decisive battle against cartels he accused of sabotage in his Ministry.

“I will therefore spare no effort in dismantling existing cartels who are perpetuating corruption in these institutions, and pushing the Agencies, within my Ministry, who are responsible for dispensing critical services to Kenyans to do so professionally, transparently and expeditiously,” he said.