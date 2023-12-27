NTSA directs motorists to validate eCitizen accounts 

The National Transport and Safety Authority has directed motorists to validate their eCitizen accounts ahead of the migration of its services to the platform.

In a statement, NTSA said the move aligns with the directive to migrate all government services to the eCitizen platform.

“NTSA is diligently progressing to onboard all its services to the platform. This move aims to centralize access to services through a unified portal, thereby enhancing service delivery to motor vehicle owners and other stakeholders,” the statement read.

To facilitate the transition, the authority said the TIMS portal will be shut down from Friday, December 29, 2023 midnight to Monday, January 1, 2024 midnight.

“During this period, all NTSA online service access will be integrated with eCitizen platform single sign on in preparation for the Go-live on Tuesday, 2nd January 2024,” NTSA revealed.

“All clients with pending transactions on the TIMS platform are therefore required to complete their application by Friday 15th December 2023 to avoid any inconveniences. From Tuesday, 2nd January 2024, only eCitizen login credentials (username and Password) shall be used to access NTSA services.”