NTSA extends working hours to fast track issuance of new number plates

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has extended working hours to fast-track issuance of the new digital number plates.

In a statement, the authority said its offices and banking halls will remain open from 7.30 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. on weekdays from the previous 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additionally, NTSA offices will remain open for the next two Saturdays from 8.00 am to 4.00 pm to enable number plate collection.

“As part of our service improvement strategies, the Authority has adjusted its operating hours. In this regard, all NTSA Banking Halls and Offices will operate, Monday to Friday, from 7.30am to 6.00 pm” NTSA said Friday morning.

“Additionally, NTSA offices will remain open to the public on Saturday, 30th September, 2023 and Saturday, 7th October, 2023 from 8.00am – 4.00pm to enable number plate collection” it added.

Motor vehicle owners who have received SMS notifications have been advised to pick up the plates.

“We humbly request motor vehicle owners who have received SMS notifications on collection of reflective number plates to visit the centers they identified during the application process” NTSA appealed.

The changes announced by the Director General come hot on the heels of a directive by Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to clear backlog in printing of Driving Licences, logbooks and digital number plates within two weeks.

Murkomen promised to personally oversee the reforms to ensure the authority streamlines its service delivery to Kenyans.

The CS, who spoke last week Friday after visiting the NTSA Inspection and Printing Centre along Likoni Road and the Headquarters in Upper hill decried poor service delivery occasioned by a broken printing machine.

He further warned he will hold the senior management of NTSA personally responsible and accountable for any further delays, and poor service delivery.