NTSA impounds 22 vehicles flouting traffic rules in Malindi

More than 22 motor vehicles were on Thursday impounded at Mida area along Malindi-Mombasa highway during a joint operation conducted by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the Police.

The operation which is being carried out countrywide is meant to crack the whip on vehicles that do not comply with the safety rules.

The operation led by Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Anthony Kamitu and Head of licensing NTSA Lt. Colonel (Rtd) Hared Adan, led to the arrest of one tour driver who was drunk.

Speaking to journalists, Kamitu said most of those intercepted were PSV vehicles that tamper with the speed governors while others were defective.

He said some were driving vehicles without valid licence and others drove vehicles with expired driving licences.

Kamitu said those arrested were given cash bails while others were escorted to Malindi Police station.

”Many Kenyans we found out that they are complying with the rules , even many of the vehicles carrying passengers are compliant.” He said.

He said their purpose of coming down to the area from Nairobi was to inspect vehicles and check the mistakes being done by motorists daily or from time to time.

On his part, the Head of Licencing at NTSA Hared Adan said there were a number of incidences where speed governors had been tampered with especially light trucks and commercial vehicles, and a few PSVs.

Adan said they were looking at the application to ensure that vehicles are duly licenced.

He said there were a number of incidences where vehicles’ speed limit had been tampered with especially light trucks and the commercial vehicles and a few PSVs

”My message to the owners of these vehicles is ensure your vehicle is compliance, don’t tamper with the speed governor, ensure you have a monitoring mechanism, to ensure that you are able to monitor your vehicle at any given time,” he said.

He told PSV operators to have a control room to be able to monitor the sped of their vehicles and ensure their vehicles are compliant.

Adan said he was aware it might look as if they are inconveniencing Kenyans but termed it as a benefit of safety of the road users.

”If that will be viewed as inconvenience then let so be it, we want everybody to take responsibility in terms of road safety, road safety starts with you and me therefore don’t await the law enforcement to enforce for you to comply,” he said.

The operation began in Nairobi before extending to Machakos, Salama, Makindu, Voi, Mazeras and at Mida area along the Malindi Mombasa Highway.