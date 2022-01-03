NTSA launches investigations into Matatu involved in Webuye accident

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has dispatched investigators to ascertain the cause of the accident that claimed eight lives along the Eldoret-Kakamega road.

The Sunday morning accident involved a stalled trailer and a 14 seater Matatu, belonging to 2NK Sacco also left several others injured.

In a statement, NTSA said as part of the Authority’s crash investigation function, a technical team comprising of investigators, inspectors and representatives from the National Police Service (NPS) were dispatched to the scene to undertake investigations.

The scene has been documented to ascertain the cause of the accident and issue appropriate recommendations.

A comprehensive report will also be prepared to further guide on other necessary actions to be undertaken against the 2NK Sacco.

NTSA urged all motorists to be extra vigilant, cautious, be mindful of other road users as the festivities come to an end and our children resume school.

Confirming the incident, Kakamega County Police Commander Hassan Barua, stated that the Matatu rammed into a stationary truck at the Musembe area.

Eight people including the driver of the Matatu died on the spot while the rest who survived were rushed to the Webuye Sub-county Hospital.

Police in the area could not immediately establish the cause of the road early morning crash but launched an investigation to establish the cause.

The Matatu was heading to Nairobi from Bungoma when it hit the lorry from behind at Musembe.