NTSA, NPS step up road enforcement activities countrywide

To enhance road safety during the festive period, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the National Police Service (NPS) have stepped up enforcement activities countrywide and are urging all motorists and travellers to adequately plan for their journey.

Through a joint statement, the two bodies urged road users especially drivers to be extra cautious and cognizant of the fact that their actions on the road are crucial in safeguarding human life.

According to a report, road crash statistics as of 30th November 2021 recorded the highest number of fatalities with 4121 persons losing their lives compared to 3478 lives lost within the same period last year hence an 18.5% increase.

“Pedestrians have been the most affected category of the vulnerable road users with 1413 losing their lives compared to 1231 last year,” read the report.

Further analysis indicates a majority of the crashes are preventable as they result from speeding, lane indiscipline, overloading, dangerous overtaking, crossing the road at undesignated areas among others.

To this end, NTSA and NPS will focus on the following areas:

Verification of Road Service License (RSL), motor vehicle inspection, driving license and conductor badges. Compliance with route allocation to ensure PSV’s ply routes they are licenced for. Use of short term and Night Travel licence. Operators will be expected to operate within their licence terms and conditions. Speed monitoring. NTSA shall closely monitor fleet data of PSV’s and a prohibition order will be tampering with the speed limiters. Random checks for drivers and passengers along major highways shall be conducted day and night to check the use of seatbelts, overloading and validity of driver documentation.

Members of the public are in addition being urged to report incidences on the road to the National Police hotline and through the free NTSA Mobile application.