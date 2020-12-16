NTSA on the spot in the wake of increased road carnage

The Road Safety Association of Kenya is accusing the National transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) of failing in its role of restoring sanity on the country’s roads.

Speaking on Wednesday outside NTSA offices during a prayer meeting, Association’s chair David Kiarie attributed increased road carnage to ineffectiveness of the authority.

Kiarie calling on the Director of Public Prosecutions, Ethics and Anticorruption Commission as well as the Kenya Revenue Authority to conduct an audit of the Authority’s operations.

According to Kiarie, NTSA has turned its policy making role into a money minting enterprise that only benefits certain individuals.

The Road Safety Association of Kenya says Implementation and enforcement of traffic rules should be reverted back to the police including inspection centres and driving schools.

The association is also calling for a probe on the issuance of digital driving licences claiming that the award and subsequent renewal of the contract is shrouded in mystery.

According to Kiarie, over 5,000 fatalities have been recorded on the country’s roads while over 10,000 others have suffered various degrees of injuries resulting from the bane of road carnage with NTSA doing little to restore sanity back on the country’s roads.

Meanwhile, the association has announced a plan that will see it partner with stakeholders to launch an initiative, dubbed vision zero, meant to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries, while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all, a strategy that has proved a success in Europe.

Most accidents in the country have been blamed on human error with an estimated 3,000 fatalities recorded each year despite concerted efforts by the government and stakeholders.