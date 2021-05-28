NTSA online services unavailable until Monday

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) services accessed through the TIMS portal will be unavailable until 5 pm on Monday, May 31, 2021.

In a statement, the authority said this is to allow for the upgrade and system maintenance as part of a general service improvement strategy.

“The NTSA services currently available through TIMS.NTSA.GO. which include smart DL booking/enrollment, PDL, test booking applications, collection of logbooks and number plates, portals hosted on www.ntsa.go.ke, the ntsa mobile application and the contact centre will be temporarily inaccessible” read the statement.

However, the authority says the collection of smart driving licenses at various centres and services on the revamped TIMS – timsvirl.ntsa.go.ke which include transfer of ownership, inspection booking, asset financing in-charge/discharge, application for change of particulars, duplicate logbook, reflective number plates among others will be available to the public.