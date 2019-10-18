NTSA suspends eleven Saccos for non-compliance

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended eleven matatu Saccos for failing to operate a minimum of 30 serviceable vehicles.
In a statement on Friday by NTSA Director General, Francis Meja said Section 5 (1) of the NTSA (Operation of PSV) Regulations, 2014 requires a PSV Sacco or company to operate a minimum of 30 serviceable motor vehicles.
The suspension takes effect from 17th October 2019.
Members of the public have been advised not to board any vehicles belonging to these Saccos to avoid any inconveniences.
The traffic department has been advised to impound any vehicles belonging to the nine found operating contrary to the suspension.
The Saccos /Companies and their respective routes are as follows
|S/No.
|SACCO NAME
|ROUTE
|1.
|Teachers Transporters
|Khoja- Flyover-Engineer- Njabini- North Kinagop and back.
Khoja- Thika Road- Ngumba- Thome and back.
Nairobi- Kiambaa- Naivasha- Nakuru- Nyahururu and back.
|2.
|Kitengela Minibus
|Railways- Athi River- Kitengela- Machakos and back.
|3.
|Smoke City
|Nairobi-City Cabanas-Machakos-Wote and back.
|4.
|Seven City Sacco
|Railways- Athi River- Kitengela- Machakos and back
|5.
|Single Line Services
|Bus Station- Ambassador- GPO- South B- Hazina and back
|6.
|Gesarate Trade Links
|Railways- Bus Station- KNH- Mbagathi Way- Langata Road- Magadi Road- Ongata Rongai- Kiserian and back
|7.
|Sunbird Services
|Ronald Ngara- Odeon- Zimmerman-Githurai- Kahawa West and back.
|8.
|Kazana Travellers
|Nairobi- Limuru- Nakuru and back.
|9.
|Snowball Sacco
|Railways- KNH- Mbagathi Way- Langata Road- Magadi Road- Ongata Rongai- Kiserian and back
|10.
|Angel Kings
|Nairobi- Ruiru- Muranga- Sagana- Karatina- Nyeri and back
|11.
|Kijabe Line
|Nairobi- Waiyaki way- Limuru- Kijabe- Nakuru- Ndodori- Olkalau- Nyahururu- Njabini- Thika and back.