NTSA suspends operations of Modern Coast buses

The National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) has with immediate effect suspended the operations of the Modern Coast Bus Express Limited following fatal crashes that claimed seven lives on Thursday morning.

It added that the company’s access to the NTSA portal has also been deactivated to limit any activities on their 88 vehicles, as it initiates a thorough investigation into the buses safety standards and operations.

” Over the last couple of days, the Authority has been monitoring the operations of Modern Coast Bus Express Limited following reports of several near fatal crashes. We take this opportunity to condole with all those who lost their loved ones through this tragic crash and pray for quick recovery for the injured. ” Said George Njao

Director General.

NTSA has, however, advised the the National Police to impound any of the Modern Coast Bus Express vehicles from operating contrary to this suspension.

The accident occurred near Salama Market, in Machakos County when the two buses headed in opposite directions collided at around 2 am.

One bus was headed to Nairobi from Malaba while the other was from Nairobi going to Mombasa.

Makueni County Police Commander Joseph Ole Napeiyan said the injured were rushed to Sultan- Hamud sub county hospital for treatment.

He said the 17 that were critically injured were later transferred to Machakos Level Five hospital.

The driver of the bus that was headed to Nairobi is among the dead.

Ole Napeiyan said the bodies were taken to Kilome nursing home mortuary.

The accident comes just a week after one of the company buses was involved in yet another accident with a Tahmeed bus.

In the month of December, modern coast buses have been involved in 3 separate accidents.

In November 2019, a modern coast bus was involved in a head on collision with a Tahmeed Bus. In the same month, an accident involving the same bus in Kericho-Nakuru highway left one person dead.

In Sep 2019, 8 people died in an accident involving modern coast bus at Jinja-Tororo highway in Uganda. In June 2019, yet another modern coast bus accident In Webuye Bungoma highway left 8 dead bringing to 24 the number of people who have lost their lives to accidents involving modern coast buses.