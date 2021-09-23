NTSA synchronizes its various service platforms for efficiency

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has harmonized and synchronized its various service platforms, under the New Transport Integrated Management System (TIMS), to enable the Authority offer efficient services to clients.

In statement Thursday, the Authority urged members of the public to access the services through website www.ntsa.go.ke, where they will be guided on the preferred service portals available in the website.

The portals include Driver Testing and Licensing, Motor Vehicle Inspection, Motor Vehicle Registration/Transfer/In-Charge/Discharge/Duplicate and Road Service Licenses/ Public Service Vehicles.

“Clients accessing the website will be required to create an account as new users and login to initiate the preferred service application,” the statement read in part.

Clients seeking services have also been advised to contact the Authority through social media platforms, which include NTSA WhatsApp Number 0797556354, info@ntsa.go.ke and the free NTSA App available on Google Play Store.

In a bid to discharge its mandate effectively, NTSA aims to advance transformation of citizen service delivery through efficiency and continuous engagement with all stakeholders.