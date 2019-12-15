NTSA summons Tahmeed Coach officials over safety record

The National Transport and Safety Authority has summoned officials of Tahmeed Coach Limited over the company’s safety record.

The authority says the decision to summon the company officials was taken after numerous complaints of recklessness were launched against the PSV operator by members of the public.

Tahmeed was served with the summon even as proprietors of Modern Coast Bus Company refuted claims that the fatal crash involving its fleet was caused by driver-fatigue.

Last week’s horrific accident along Mombasa-Nairobi highway involving two modern coast buses grabbed the headlines, 7 lives perishing in thursday morning’s crash.

The National Transport and Safety Authority moved swiftly to suspend the bus operation license.

Speaking during NTSA’s vehicle inspection in its yard in Miritini, the company’s Operations Manager Juma Nyundo further noted that the company has been taking its fleet of buses for inspection as part of the conditions set by NTSA without failure.

In a meeting between NTSA and Modern Coast, the bus company was required to comply to several conditions such as compliance with all PSV Regulations, inspection of the 85 serviceable Modern Coast buses, subject its 182 drivers and 93 conductors to road safety training.

NTSA also asked the bus company to prepare and submit all existing road safety policies that govern the company, including a Fatigue Management Policy.

Modern Coast notes that it secured the Services of Tahmeed Coast Limited to cater for stranded travelers immediately after their license was suspended.

The company also says travelers who had booked with the company will have their monies refunded if the suspension of the license will not have been lifted by Monday

NTSA however says that Tahmeed Coach Limited safety record is on the spotlight following a barrage of public complaints and reports of near fatal crashes.

The fatal accident at Kiongwani in Makueni County left seven people dead and 60 others injured