NTSA to inspect Mololine Sacco fleet following fatal accident 

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has cracked the whip on Mololine Sacco, by ordering the inspection of it’s over 400 Public Service Vehicles (PSVs).

This directive comes three weeks after a matatu belonging to the Sacco was involved in a fatal accident along the Nakuru-Nairobi highway where nine people lost their lives.

Mololine drivers will also have to be re-tested within 14 days before being allowed back on the roads according to the regulatory authority.

The accident occurred in Soysambu when the matatu belonging to Mololine Sacco collided head-on with a truck near St. Mary’s Hospital in Gilgil Sub-County.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



According to the police, the Public Service Vehicle (PSV) was ferrying passengers to Nairobi when the accident occurred at around 5 am.

The lorry was headed in the opposite direction.

NTSA also revealed that it would heighten its compliance check to ascertain that the Sacco meets its requirements for the operation of public transport.

Mololine Chairman Njoroge Bomasu said the authority had summoned the Sacco’s officials who were also ordered to present their fleet for a compliance inspection exercise in Nakuru.

Njoroge said all the drivers and matatus operated by the Sacco had complied with NTSA and Traffic Act requirements.

“We also wish to appeal to all our road users to exercise great caution while on the roads. Life is precious and we all have an obligation to protect it. Mololine Sacco regrets that the carnage claimed its very loyal customers,” said Bomasu.