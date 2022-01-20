NTSA warns PSV operators against use of blacklisted passenger vehicles

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) will harmonize and synchronize key information of Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) vehicles to weed out unroadworthy vehicles operating across the country.

The Transport Integrated Management System (TIMS) will be upgraded to create a one stop shop for information on PSV and other privately owned vehicles in the country.

NTSA observes that some vehicles which fail inspection sneak back to operate despite clear directive to go for repair and return for re-inspection to determine compliance to safety measures.

The agency now stated that it will integrate all information on the status of PSV vehicles operating on the country’s road to ensure only roadworthy vehicles carry passengers.

NTSA’s board technical committee further told PSV operators and driving schools managers that any passenger vehicles placed on probation after failing safety standards, will also not be sold to third parties.

“We don’t remove number plates for the sake of it. When a vehicle is found to be dangerous to other road users, section 106 of the traffic act will come into force. Traffic officers will have to impound such a vehicle and confiscate its number plate,” said NTSA Director of Registration and Licensing, Engineer Christopher Wanjau.

He added: “we are going to link all information of PSV and other vehicles to other services including transfer of ownership. Some of the booked vehicles take duplicate number plates and continue to operate. If a vehicle is booked, its next destination should be a garage and not going back to the road.”

The Technical Committee chair Dr Alice Chesire called on PSV and other motorists to do self-policing by complying with road safety regulations to avoid being caught up by law enforcement agencies.

She further indicated that every operator is required to adhere to safety measures including seat belts, insurance policy, wheel balancing, and speed limits among others so as to enhance road safety set regulations and reduce road accidents.

“As an organization our duty is to ensure all road users comply with the law. We also listen to your concerns and challenges and provide solutions,” added Chesire.

She further told the PSV operators and driving school that NTSA is scaling other intervention measures to address the increasing fatalities on roads including new validation of all driving schools, sensitizing passengers and drivers on safety.

The PSV operators were also challenged to engage qualified drivers to help reduce road carnage with NTSA warning that it will not relent on errant crew flouting traffic rules.

“Every operator should take personal responsibility and observe all laid down road safety regulations to help reduce road accidents. Last year, we lost so many lives of innocent Kenyans in this part of the country,” added Chesire.

She further indicated that NTSA has already rolled out an updated safety program for newly accredited driving schools to equip students with modern safety requirements.

At the same time, the NTSA board technical committee pledged to raise with National Highway Authority (Kenha) concerns of PSV operators plying along Mombasa- Malindi Highway on the status of the road.

The operators complained that lack of road signage, potholes and road surface conditions influenced grisly road accidents with NTSA statistics indicating about 40 people died last year along that busy road.

NTSA also urged motorists to be cautious while traveling along that road while it raises their concerns with Kenha.

“You have raised very genuine concerns and we shall raise it with the appropriate state agency for immediate action,” added Chesire.

The transport and road safety agency also warned PSV drivers plying long distance routes against tampering and failing to repair speedometers.

Some issues raised by the PSV operators and driving schools, which the NTSA team agreed to resolve, include delay of its online system affecting uploading of key documents and information for vehicles, crew, instructors and trainees.