Ntutu calls for proper measures to ensure safety in schools

Narok Governor Patrick ole Ntutu has called on school heads to develop measures that will ensure all school going children are safe.

Speaking during the official opening of Covenant Church International (CCI) in Naroosora Narok South, Ntutu expressed sorrow following the tragic death of 17 pupils in Nyeri County.

Governor Ntutu called for speedy investigations into the matter and also asked parents to take their responsibility of counselling their children’s

He took issue of fire incidents that are normally reported during the third term when candidates are preparing for their final exams saying they should be addressed.