Nubian Community in Kibra decries discrimination in issuance of ID cards

The Nubian Community in Kibrwa Constituency has called on Parliament and the Government to intervene on alleged discrimination in issuance of ID cards.

Community representatives appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Administration and Security where they claimed they are subjected to unnecessary vetting while seeking Identification documents.

The Committee was in Kibra as the world marked the International Identities Day, to engage the Nubian community over the alleged discrimination in issuance of ID cards.

Members of the Community told the Committee that they are openly discriminated in the vetting process in a deliberate attempt to deny them identity cards.

“We are allocated two days per week to be vetted yet our parents were vetted when they were receiving their ID cards. Why should I be vetted and my father was vetted?” Posed Aisha Kagai.

The Nubians were brought in Kenya by colonial government over 120 years ago from Sudan, Egypt and Chad. Nubian Elders say challenges of accessing IDs have hampered the community’s efforts to do businesses, access jobs or even access COVID-19 vaccine.

“The main issue is discrimination on issuance of IDs. We’ve gone to court and held peaceful demonstration over the same but our plight hasn’t been heard.” They said.

Nubian Rights Forum Chairman Shaffie Hussein said there is nothing tangible that shows Nubians are recognised by the Government.

“Why are we being vetted? Some Nubian university students cannot access HELB because they are yet to receive their ID cards. Others got scholarship to study abroad but are still at home because they don’t have ID cards,” Hussein said.

They claim the Government agency responsible is demanding 100,000 signatures of Nubians yet they are barely 50,000 persons and attempts to seek help from their MP have not borne fruits.