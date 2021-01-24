Legendary talkshow host Larry King, died yesterday at 87.

Larry King passed away yesterday after a battle with COVID-19 (though it isn’t confirmed that COVID was the cause of death). In a statement posted on Facebook yesterday, his son said “With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles“.

Larry was on radio, television and digital media for a period of 63 years and in that time, he motivated, empowered and inspired many with his words. Here are some nuggets of wisdom that Larry King left us with over time:

I remind myself every morning: Nothing I say this day will teach me anything. So if I’m going to learn, I must do it by listening.

Getting your house in order and reducing the confusion gives you more control over your life. Personal organization somehow releases or frees you to operate more effectively.

You make your own luck. Luck is the residue of design.

It’s joyful to give. But for people who want to take advantage of you, you’re kind of an easy mark.

You cannot talk to people successfully if they think you are not interested in what they have to say or you have no respect for them.

There is nothing in your destiny, nothing in your future that you cannot accomplish.

Let’s not become so worried about not offending anybody that we lose the ability to distinguish between respect and paranoia.

The secret of success is an absolute ungovernable curiosity.

Rest In Peace Larry King.

