The number of new HIV infections in the country reduced from 41, 000 in 2020 to about 32, 000 in 2021.

However, the gains may reverse following an increase in new HIV infections among young girls in the recent past.

Speaking at celebrations to mark World Condom Day at Michuki Technical Training Institute in Murang’a County, National Aids Control Council Head of County Support Ms Caroline Kinoti said new HIV infections are more among youths aged between 15 and 29.

She supported calls to introduce sex education among young learners saying the move will help to prevent youths from contracting HIV and other Sexually transmitted diseases.

Ms Kinoti observed that girls as young as 10 years old are exposed to sex thus putting them at risk of contracting sexually transmitted diseases.