Number of Kenyans in need of food aid increases

Food and nutrition insecurity in Kenya has deteriorated with the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance increasing from 2.1 million in August 2021 to 2.8 million in December 2021 as a result of the below-average October to December short rains.

The National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) 2021 short rains mid-season assessment report indicates that the situation is expected to worsen over the coming months and interventions will be required, particularly in key sectors such as agriculture, livestock, water, health and nutrition, and food assistance.

The report further indicates that the 2021 drought spell also led to livestock mortality in at least 15 counties with an estimated livestock loss of 1,437,632.

The most affected counties are Garissa, Mandera, Marsabit, Isiolo, and Wajir with a cumulative loss of over 500,000 cattle even as browse and forage conditions continue to deteriorate due to depressed short rains in the ASALs. The pasture and browse are expected to last about two months.

“Maize production is expected to be up to 70 percent lower in marginal agricultural areas while the area under crops across Kenya is estimated to be 50 – 65 percent below normal,” read the report.

The rapid food and nutrition mid-season assessment was conducted from November 28 to December 4, 2021.

The report discloses that harvesting is ongoing in the high potential counties.

“The late start to the short rains has badly delayed or even deferred planting. The area planted to crops across Kenya is estimated to be 50 – 65 percent below normal. Crops have wilted due to a lack of moisture and rainfall in the arid and semi-arid counties. Crops are also vulnerable to pests and disease,” read the report.

It adds that production in the current growing season has been further affected by fall armyworm infestation and maize lethal necrosis disease. Maize production is expected to be up to 70 percent lower in marginal agricultural areas.

“The forage condition is that pasture is poor or depleted in Embu (Mbeere), Garissa, Isiolo, Kajiado, Kilifi, Kitui, Laikipia, Lamu, Makueni, Mandera, Samburu, Tharaka Nithi, Turkana and Wajir. The browse condition is generally fair to poor compared to fair to good normally with the deteriorating forage, expected to last 1-2 months,” read the report.

On water availability for domestic use, the report notes that there is significant recharge noted in most Counties in the North Eastern and Coastal regions of 50 to70 percent of their capacities, expected to last for about 2-3 months.