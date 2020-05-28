The number of health workers who have tested positive for Coronavirus in the country has risen to 54.



Acting director-general for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth said Thursday that the toll represents 3.5% of the total infections in the country.

Gladly, no fatality has been recorded among the health care workers in the country.

On his part, health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe urged health workers to prioritize their own health and safety, even as they attend to Covid-19 patients.

He also praised them for being on the front line in fighting the virus.

Kagwe pledged more government support to improve their welfare during this pandemic period.

At the same time, Kiambu governor James Nyoro called for the recruitment of more health workers to help boost efforts in addressing the Coronavirus pandemic at the county level.

Kagwe says the government is on course to ensure that the country achieves the envisaged Universal Health Coverage goal.

The Cabinet Secretary who spoke in Kiambu County said that the government is intent on making health more accessible to all by putting in place measures that make healthcare affordable.

Universal health coverage is a healthcare system in which all residents of a particular country or region are assured of access to healthcare.

UHC answers to Sustainable Development Goal number three which is Good Health and Well-being.

The CS called on Kenyans to register for the National Health Insurance Fund noting that it is through contribution to the fund that the government can ensure accessible healthcare to all.

