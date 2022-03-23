NuPEA says construction of Kenya’s first nuclear plant slated for 2030

The Nuclear Power and Energy (NuPEA) has embarked on a detailed search for a suitable construction site for Kenya’s first-ever nuclear power plant at the coast.

NuPEA hief Executive Officer Collins Juma has said the agency is currently conducting a detailed site analysis of the two regions to come up with the best site to host the 1000 megawatt nuclear power plant whose construction is expected to begin in 2030.

Kenya is banking on the nuclear power plant to boost the current energy mix of 2705MW of installed power capacity, 86% of which is drawn from green sources such as geothermal, wind and solar.

“The Research Reactor Feasibility Study Report will be completed by June 2022. Acquisition of national approval and Budget plan to be completed by 2023 and the construction and full power operation of the Kenya Nuclear Research Reactor by the end of 2030,” said Dr. Winnie Ndubai, NuPEA Director for Strategy and Planning.

Although there have been delays, NuPEA is confident that the Kshs. 500 billion nuclear power plant will be connected to the grid by 2036.

NuPEA is currently undertaking public sensitization forums in the two counties to create awareness on nuclear energy.

The agency has also embarked on a survey that will gauge and assess Kenyan industries’ potential capability and interest to engage in the nuclear power programme.

This will help in the development of a national nuclear localization policy.

“NuPEA is currently carrying out a survey of Kenyan industries to assess the industries’ potential capacity & interest to engage in the Nuclear Power Programme,” said Erick Ohaga, NuPEA Director for Nuclear Energy Infrastructure Development.

NuPEA also plans to set up 5MW nuclear research at reactor project that will enhance applications of nuclear technology in industrial, medical, education and food agriculture.

South Africa is the only country in Africa with a commercial nuclear power plant.

Egypt, Ghana and Nigeria are the only countries in the continent in Phase 2 of implementation which involves inviting bids and negotiating contracts for their respective first nuclear power plants.

Globally, 454 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 399,978MW are in operation while 55 others with an installed capacity of 55,903MW are under construction.

By 2030, Kenya is projected to have an installed capacity of 3024MW with a peak demand of 2036MW.