Nurses Association urges Counties to protect healthcare workers

The National Nurses Association of Kenya (NNAK) has called upon County Governments to move with speed to cushion healthcare workers against the effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic amid rising cases among healthcare professionals.

The Association’s President, Mr Alfred Obengo said the medics across the country require urgent training on infectious diseases management, quality protective gears and psychosocial support.

Touching on the issue of rising positive COVID-19 cases among health workers, Mr Obengo singled out an incident where a 33 weeks expectant nurse was transferred from Rachuonyo Sub County Hospital to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital for Intensive Care Unit (ICU) management after testing positive to the virus.

He went on to take issue with the approach adopted by the County Governments on preparedness in handling the COVID-19 situation.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“We need all County Governments to put into action what they are telling us. Actions speak louder than words. Too much sweet words yet no meaningful preparedness and commitment means nothing,” said Mr Obengo.

He emphasised that as Country Governments strive to attain the 300 mark bed capacity in preparedness for COVID-19, employment of more healthcare workers, as well as psychosocial support, should be the top priority in their plans.

His remarks come at the backdrop of the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife campaign which seeks to recognize, honour and celebrate nurses and midwives.

The association’s president also added that over 20,000 of its members across the country ought to be equipped adequately, safeguarded and their welfare prioritised in preparedness plans together with that of other healthcare professionals.

In the recent past, Kenya has continued to report more cases of COVID-19 amongst its healthcare workers as well as public, a worrying trend that NNAK president says might overwhelm healthcare centres as well as the workers in the coming days.