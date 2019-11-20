Nurses association want certificate courses scrapped

The Kenya Progressive Nurses Association (KPNA) now wants nursing certificate courses scrapped saying that their continued existence negates the spirit of Universal Health Care (UHC).

Led by their chair Michael Nyongesa, the association says the course should be replaced with a diploma as quality care can only be replicated by the level and quality of training of Nurses and Midwives.

Speaking in Garissa County, the Nurses Association Chairman Michael Nyongesa called for the scrapping off of nursing certificate courses to be replaced with diplomas as the country needs more qualified nurses and midwives if it is to achieve universal health coverage and the sustainable development goals by 2030.

“Kenyan population require quality care in the spirit of UHC. This can only be replicated by the level and quality of training of Nurses and Midwives. We have come of age to an extent that we put strategies as a country that certificate level of training for nurses would have ended in the year 2017,” said Nyongesa.

“As an association and as gatekeepers of our profession we regret this course. It is neither in the interest of nurses nor patients for us as a country to revert to certificate training. It negates the spirit of UHC and the gains we’ve made as country,” he added.

According to the association, the continued offering of nursing certificate courses should have ended in 2017.

Garissa County Executive in charge of Health Ahmednadhir Sheikh said public health nursing is central to the functioning of any health system and should be adequately resourced in terms of manpower, equipment and continuous capacity building.

They were speaking during the 33rd annual scientific conference that also doubled up as the annual general meeting.