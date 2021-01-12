Nurses strike to continue until deal is reached

Nurses are accusing governors of delaying their resumption to work by refusing to sign an already negotiated and concluded return to work formula whose negotiations they were party to.

The Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) Deputy Secretary-General Morris Opetu says a meeting planned for Monday by the council of governors to pave way for the signing of the return to work formula did not materialize.

At the same time, they are calling on their members to stay put even as they appealed to the president to intervene in the matter and save an ailing health sector and Kenyans in need of public health care.

“We have learned that the meeting that was to be held yesterday did not materialise. This is a clear indication that nurses and other health workers have been totally neglected hence exposing the common mwananchi to more sufferings since they cannot afford services in private hospitals” said Opetu.

He said the strike that entered its 36-day Tuesday will continue until a deal is reached.

“In view of the above, we advise our members to stay put as we await the signing of an agreement that will provide permanent solution on issues bedevilling the health sector”.

The nurses and clinical officers said they will not be cowed by threats and intimidation by the county governments.

They appealed to their members not to honour letters ordering them to resume work.

This comes even as some county bosses implemented a raft of disciplinary measures against the striking medics for absconding duty.

Taita Taveta county has reportedly fired over 500 clinical officers and nurses who have been on strike and ordered them to return property belonging to the county.