Nurses union issues strike notice due to unpaid salaries

The pressure is mounting on the Senate to quickly resolve the stalemate arising from the recently proposed revenue sharing formula.

The Kenya National Union of Nurses wants the Senators to reach a consensus in a bid to unlock what it termed as budget hitches in counties that have seen nurses endure untold hardships brought about by unpaid salaries.

Addressing the press at the union’s offices Sunday morning, KNUN Secretary-General Seth Panyako warned that if his members’ dues are not paid by next week, the union will be forced to mobilize all nurses to paralyze activities in responsible state institutions.

Following Senate’s decision to reject the amendment on the 3rd Basis Revenue Allocation Sharing Formula by majority whip Irungu Kang’ata, it is likely counties will share revenue on basis of previous formula which aimed at minimizing development gap.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



This, however, will happen if they adopt the amendment on the Finance Committee’s Report sponsored by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja seeking to retain the status quo until county revenue share increases.

But as counties await the Senate’s decision, proponents of the one man one shilling formula are working on a comeback as well punitive measures against those believed to have betrayed their cause.

The Senators who voted against the Bill include Kakamega’s Cleophas Malala whose county was to get an additional Ksh 1 billion, Nairobi’s Johnson Sakaja whose county was to get an additional Ksh 1.2 billion, and Kipchumba Murkomen of Elgeyo Marakwet.

Other senators who rejected additional monies include Kajiado’s Senator Philip Mpayie, Lamu’s Anwar Loitiptip and Kisii’s Prof Sam Ongeri.

25 Senators in total voted against the amendment while 22 Senators voted in support of the same.

The House will now reconvene on 4th of August to continue with debate on Sakaja’s amendment on the report of the Finance Committee.