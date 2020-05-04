Nurses union issues strike notice

Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) has on Monday issued for a nationwide strike if their outstanding issues will not be addressed by the government.

“This is in reference to our memorandum submitted to your office highlighting the issues most affecting health care workers and which the unions requested the government to address them with finality, it is disappointing to note that up to date the government has remained adamant or choose to totally ignore our grievances leaving the union with no option but to take further action,” said the nurses union.

While issuing the notice in Nairobi, KNUN Secretary-General Seth Panyako said that nurses will down their tools on 18th May 2020.

“…we appeal to the government to address the following issues within fourteen days of failure to which the unions will commence a national wide strike.”

According to KNUN leadership, the Nurses union is decrying poor working conditions, promotion of health care workers, risk allowance, contractual, locum and casual employment and formulation of frontline health workers welfare package.

The Union wants the harmonization of risk allowances increased to 30,000 from 3,000 which is the lowest across all health cadres.

KNUN further wants the promotion of health workers who have stagnated from entry job group for 8 years despite continuously signed agreement employers and the union.

The nurse’s umbrella also demands that nurses hired on the contract be hired into permanent and pensionable within the meaning of the Employment Act 2007 Section 37.

Chairman of the Kenya Union of Health Professionals Mohamed Duba noted government failed to comply with their demands by failing to give them audience.

The notice comes when the country is facing an unprecedented future due to the Covid-19 pandemic with the health workers at the forefront to help stop the spread of the virus.