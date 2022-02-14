Nurturing talent: Junior golfers receive tips from pros

20 junior Kenyan golfers were treated to a golf clinic by four of the Ladies European Tour professionals and amateur Kenyan player Naomi Wafula at the Vipingo Ridge, Kilifi County.

The clinic conducted during the Kenbya Ladies Open aimed to inspire young golfers from the Junior Golf Foundation and bolster national efforts in nurturing budding Kenyan golf talent as part of a country-wide initiative to expand horizons through the sport. Kenya targets to feature a golfer at the 2028 Olympic Games.

The juniors, boys and girls of different ages, were from Vipingo Ridge’s weekly golf program for underprivileged children from the local village, as well as from a similar scheme at Nyali Golf Club. Both programs are supported by a new partnership between KGU/KLGU and U.S. Kids Golf that aims to get young Kenyans into golf and fall under the Junior Golf Foundation umbrella.

Alex Swayne, Rochelle Morris, Gabrielle Macdonald, Luiza Altmann from the Ladies European Tour, as well as Kenya’s Naomi, attended the session. Vipingo Ridge’s Director of Golf Saleem Haji said that the clinic aimed to coach the junior players, inspire the next generation of golfers, and showcase how sport can be leveraged to uplift quality of life.

“Part of the agreement we have with the Government and the sponsors is that we have to use some of the funds we get to grow the game. Recently, there has been a really positive growth with junior golf, thanks to initiatives such as getting the U.S. Kids Golf organisation to come and do training sessions for the coaches. The training methods are really unique and effective for kids because the attention span for kids is really short, and you need to engage them quickly and get them to doing stuff.”