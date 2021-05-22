Nurturing talent:Rangers Academy  strives to offer Busia youth a sporting chance

Busia Rangers sports Academy is set to resume its training this weekend at their training ground, Busia Airstrip with the team determined to continue offering youth a platform to discover and grow their football talent.

The club has over 200 players from the Under 7 category up-to Under 18 category .

According to the Rangers Academy CEO Steve Odhiambo,it takes concerted efforts from the society so as to properly hone talent.

“Upon realizing that, we at Rangers Academy take an initiative to go an extra mile to understand the environments where our kids are raised and see how we can be of help in their families where need be,” he said.

The club has shown good form winning their two recent friendly matches beating Busia supers stars 4-1 and walloped Mundika Uptown 3-0.

“The benefits of sports are not just physical. Children who get involved with sports and group activities can learn valuable social skills like cooperation, teamwork, self-confidence, and perseverance. … When parents support their children’s lives and interests, they can instill confidence in their child,” Odhiambo added.

Busia Rangers aspires to nurture sporting talents targeting players from difficult backgrounds and give them an opportunity to face life.

