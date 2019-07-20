Nutritionists board pledges to ensure sanity in food industry

The newly inaugurated Kenya Nutritionists and Dietitians Institute board has pledged to bring sanity in the food industry by implementing laws on nutrition and dietetics to the letter.

Board’s chair Dr. Evaline Ngirigacha says they will enhance surveillance with those found flouting the law arrested and prosecuted.

The board has vowed to put in place a raft of measures under the Nutrition Amendment Act 2017 to ensure sanity Prevails in the industry.

Speaking after being installed into office by health Cabinet secretary Sicily Kariuki, board’s chair Dr. Ngirigacha said the board was ready to work with the ministry of health in ensuring trained nutritionists and dieticians were posted in public health institutions across the country to work with doctors and nurses in managing patients.

Board’s chief executive officer Dr David Okeyo while welcoming the seven-member board said the institute will intensify surveillance with those found flouting the law will be arrested and prosecuted.

Head of inspection Dr. Gordon Nguka says they will increase patrol and surveillance at food supplement Entry points to cushion Kenyans from uninspected food products.

The measures are aimed at ensuring the success of Universal Health Care which is one of the four pillars of the jubilee administration.

