Nutritionists’ body raise concern over shortage of personnel amid rising demand

The Kenya Nutritionists and Dietitian Institute(KNDI) is calling for an increase in the number of nutritionists as the country moves towards full implementation of the universal healthcare program.

Speaking during the virtual graduation of 871 nutritionists and dieticians at Mlolongo Kenya Nutritionists and dieticians institute headquarters, CEO David Omondi said the country only has 10,000 registered nutritionists despite an increasing demand for their services.

He said the country is grappling with lifestyle related and infectious diseases including Covid-19 that require nutritionists who are critical in the management of such medical conditions.

He emphasized the need to bring on board more nutrition professionals in different cadres to continue serving Kenyans especially in public health centres.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Omondi rooted for professionals’ bodies self-regulation saying the body has petitioned the recent high court ruling giving Commission for University Education (CUE) an upper hand.

He said professional bodies need to be bestowed with accreditation responsibility to ensure professional ethical standards and curriculum are protected.

For the past three years, many students have fallen victim to programmes accreditation tussle, leaving many in despair.

There are about 20 professional bodies that charge between KSh. 500,000 to KSh. 2 million for accreditation of programmes