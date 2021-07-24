Nviiri enlightens on big dreams and future aspirations

Nviiri has hinted at possible international collaborations happening soon.

Last night, singer Nviiri was in the KBC studios as a guest on #EasyFriday. The #EasyFriday entertainment show that’s hosted by Shiksha Aurora is becoming one of the country’s most anticipated local shows. Nviiri treated viewers to some cool tunes that were accompanied by his guitar and answered some questions.

One of Nviiri’s biggest dreams is to fill up a stadium. Be it here or abroad, the storyteller hopes to one day sell out and perform at a fully packed stadium. Nviiri is not only a singer, but he writes songs, he plays instruments, edits videos and is also a music engineer. When asked what he finds more passion doing, he says that songwriting takes the cup. In fact he got the nickname ‘The Storyteller’ due to his compelling lyrics. Fun fact: Nviiri wrote the song ‘Melanin‘ by Sauti Sol and Patoranking.

Nviiri blew up when he got signed under Sauti Sol’s Sol Generation. At first he was purely doing the video production for for the boy band. When asked whether he expected to be signed under the label, he says “I totally expected it.” Regardless, getting signed was not a walk in the park, he still had to prove his musical prowess to audiences before coming under the umbrella.

With regards to how much Nviiri’s name has been in the local blogs, the Kitenge hitmaker says that he only pays attention to what is true. With everything else that is a fallacy, he does not engage. “I’m a firm believer that the truth always comes out, so I let it all be”.

Check out Nviiri’s full interview below and be sure to tune into #EasyFriday every Friday at 9:45p.m.