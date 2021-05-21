The episode is currently available on Apple Music

Nviiri The Storyteller sat down for an interview with renowned music journalist Ebro Darden. The singer/songwriter featured on The Ebro Show’s 150th episode in celebration of Africa Month.

Apple Music has been celebrating Africa Month this May with a campaign themed around Umoja; a message of unity and togetherness. The campaign also shines a spotlight on the new generation of African artists who are changing the narrative in the music industry locally and abroad. Nviiri was among the featured artists.

Nviiri’s recently released EP Kitenge has been dominating Apples Music charts for the better part of the month, with bangers like “Niko Sawa” featuring Sauti Sol’s Bien, the fourth track from the EP, remaining a YouTube favourite in Kenya.

