The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world, as such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should check out on YouTube.

This week, we’re excited for Miss P who continues in her collaboration with Willy Paul, this time for a new single “Fall in love.” Miss P made her debut with the single “Liar” that dropped one month ago. Additionally, Nviiri the storyteller’s new EP (Kitenge) which includes songs such as “Niko Sawa” and “Baridi” featuring Sanaipei Tande is available to listen to on YouTube and wherever you stream your music.

Internationally, James Arthur is back with new music. His new music video “Medicine” is available on YouTube.

Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!

Nviiri the Storyteller feat Bien – Niko sawa

Willy Paul feat Miss P – Fall in love

Otile Brown – Go down

Mercy Masika – Kuna Namna ( fetaured at the top)

Sammy Irungu – Muthenya Wakwa

James Arthur – Medicine

Lauren Daigle – Hold on to me

Navy Kenzo – Nisongelee

Joefes, iPhoolish, Fathermoh, Mbuzi Gang feat Jovial – Sherehe Sheria

Magix Enga – Hustle

Zzero Sufuri – Side ILE

Anjella feat Harmonize – Kama

