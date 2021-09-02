Nviiri’s ‘Niko Sawa’ is Kenya’s most streamed track on Spotify

Everyone seems to be resonating with ‘Niko Sawa’

Since its launch into the Kenyan market six months ago, Spotify has become one of the country’s top music-streaming platform. A recent analysis by the platform has revealed that Kenyans are gravitating towards local content. As much as there is still major global music interest, local genres such as Gengetone are still a big hit.

Nviiri and Sauti Sol’s Bien have the most streamed track in Kenya, thanks to their song ‘Niko Sawa’. The ballad is especially popular with those who have suffered heartbreak… which is every adult person. The data shared by Spotify also reveals that the cities of Nairobi and Mombasa are the biggest listeners. Further, Kenyans have an appetite for pop, trap, rap and Southern hip hop music.

The top ten tracks streamed on Spotify over the past six moths are: