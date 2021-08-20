Nyahururu athletes continue training despite a pandemic

Athletes in Nyahururu have continued training indoor and outdoor athletics races earnestly despite Covid-19 insurgence in the region.

The athletes have said that since the onset of Covid- 19 cases in the country they have been training to keep fit as sportsmen.

A two-time marathon champion Collins Kipruto said they started training as a team so that they can be in good shape, saying they are hoping that the Covid-19 situation will be contained.

Speaking while training in Nyahururu stadium, Kipruto said he is passionate about his training to keep his body fit and active.

“Regular training will keep my body active despite Covid-19 situation which has forced us to remain indoors to prevent spreading of the virus,” noted Kipruto.

He further added that training as a team will motivate the athletes and will create a good platform for them to discuss matters concerning them.

Focusing on the upcoming sports events next year, Kipruto said that common wealth and the world championship will create a good platform for him to shine again.

“I am really determined with the upcoming athletics events coming next year despite having difficulties in training after facing some injuries,” added Kipruto.