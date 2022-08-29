Nyaki West Ward poll marred by low voter turn out

Low voter turnout has characterised many polling stations within Nyaki West ward in Imenti North, Meru County as residents vote to elect their County Assembly Representative (MCA).

According to the IEBC Presiding Officers, polling stations on time at 6 am but the number of voters so far is low compared to the August 9 general election.

The election was cancelled after the name of one of the candidates Hillary Mutuma Mburugu who is an independent candidate in the August 9th general election was omitted on the ballot papers.

Some of the voters who spoke to KBC Digital attributed the low numbers to the fact that the day is not a public holiday.

The Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i declared Monday, August 29 a national holiday only in the eight areas where elections are underway.

Majority of Kenyans who work in cities vote in their native rural areas.

Two gubernatorial polls in Kakamega and Mombasa counties are ongoing in addition to four constituencies and two wards respectively.

The ward has a total of 21,192 registered voters with 22 wards and the seat has attracted 16 candidates in total among them two women Lilian Mukiri of KRP party and Beatrice Karwirua an independent candidate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...